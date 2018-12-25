Indian police arrest Abdul Samad Inqilabi in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, from Pulwama district.

A spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the police arrested the party Chairman from Dogripora area of Pulwama and lodged him at Awantipora police station. He said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was already suffering from various ailments and the occupation authorities were subjecting him to physical and mental torture by putting him under detention.

The spokesman strongly denounced the arrest of the party Chairman and appealed to the world human rights organizations including the Amnesty International and Asia Watch to help in his early release.

