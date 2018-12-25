IOK authorities order prosecution of two youth

Accuse them of pasting Sogam challo posters in 2016

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have accorded sanction for the prosecution of two youth for pasting posters at Sogam in Kupwara district in a bid to make a march in the area successful in 2016.

As per a Home department’s order granting sanction for the prosecution, the Sogam Police Station received information through reliable sources that the youth, Javid Ahmed Mir and Bashir Ahmed Pir, planned to make the call of march towards Sogam successful.

In this connection, the order said, these two persons pasted some posters in the locality for wide publicity and some posters were kept in the house of one Bashir Ahmad Pir and “thus had waged a war against the sovereignty of India and are instigating the youth of the area for committing illegal and unlawful activities etc”.

Police had registered a case in Police Station Sogam.

