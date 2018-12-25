Residents of Pampore area demand removal of CRPF camp

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the residents of Hatiwara area of Pampore in Pulwama district staged a protest demonstration demanding removal of a camp of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Locals said that the CRPF had encroached upon the Srinagar-Jammu highway near the entry point of Samboora-Hatiwara road.

Scores of local residents took to streets and raised slogans demanding immediate clearance of a 15-feet-stretch occupied by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). They said commuters are facing difficulty and traffic flow comes to a grinding halt because of the encroachment.

The residents also said that the CRPF was dumping sewage and bathroom effluents into the river through a temporary drain.

