Shutdown in Tral on 4th successive day against killing of youth

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district for fourth successive day, today, against the killing of six youth by Indian troops.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed in Tral and adjoining areas while thin movement of public transport was visible on roads. People continued to visit the families of the martyred youth to express solidarity and offer condolences to the bereaved families.

The youth, Soleh Muhammad Akhoon, Rasikh Mir, Rauf Mir, Umar Ramzan, Nadeem Muzaffar and Faisal Javaid Khanday, were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Arampora area of Tral on Saturday.

