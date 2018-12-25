Stray bullet had killed labourer in Kupwara: police tell HR body

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in yet another instance of protecting the Indian troops involved in the killing of a civilian, the police in a report submitted before the Human Rights Commission of the territory states that a non-local labourer was killed earlier this year in Kupwara by a stray bullet.

After the killing of the labourer, Indian army had claimed that the victim was killed in a shootout.

A report submitted by deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara before commission stated that the army personnel fired warning shots after noticing suspicious movement during a cordon and search operation at Kakav Gali in Kupwara district following which a person took shelter behind the boulders and stray bullet hit him.

“He was taken to nearby army facility where he succumbed,” the report reads, adding that whereabouts of the slain couldn’t be ascertained.

The reply from the deputy commissioner Kupwara and the SSP of the district has come in response of the case filed by rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

