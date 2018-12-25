Ummat-e-Islami leader booked under PSA in IOK

Srinagar, December 25 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have booked the Ummat-e-Islami’s illegally detained district president for Pulwama, Aijaz Noori, under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

A spokesman of Ummat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities shifted Aijaz Noori from Pulwama jail to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu after invoking PSA against him.

He said that Aijaz Noori was arrested on November 07 and had been lodged at Pulwama jail. He said that the party leader prior to arrest was constantly harassed by Indian forces’ personnel.

The spokesman strongly condemned the slapping of PSA on Aijaz Noori. He said that such brutal tactics by the Indian forces could not muzzle the voice of the Kashmiri people. He demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political prisoners including Masarrat Alam Butt, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, Sarjan Barkati and Aijaz Noori.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the continued arrest spree in the occupied territory. He said that even all the jails had been filled New Delhi and its local agents were busy in intimidating their political opponents by using police and other forces.

The spokesman denounced the Indian authorities for using different tactics to prolong the illegal detention of party’s ailing chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail along with other pro-freedom leaders and activists. “The Indian investigating agencies have failed to prove anything against Shabbir Shah so they have started to use courts to prolong his illegal detention despite his serious ailments. These courts issue long dates for hearings hence denying justice to Shabbir Shah and other Kashmiri political prisoners,” he said.

