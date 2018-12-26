Demolition of Muslim colonies in Jammu denounced

Jammu, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu Muslim Front and other Jammu-based political organizations have condemned the demolition of Muslim colonies in the name of anti-encroachment drive in Beli Chadana and Nikki Tawi areas of Jammu region by the Indian authorities.

Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) in a statement issued in Jammu said a delegation led by Qazi Imran visited the affected persons in Nikki Tawi area and witnessed the miseries of the affected families themselves. The JMF appealed to the local administration to stop the selective eviction of Muslims. It demanded a rehabilitation policy and regularisation of such colonies existing in the areas for the past many decades.

Meanwhile, political leaders including Awami Ittehad Party President Er Rasheed while expressing deep concern over the destruction of Muslim colonies in Beli Chadana and Nikki Tawi Jammu region said hundreds of policemen along with local administration were deputed to demolish the houses of inhabitants mostly of Muslims.

Er Rasheed said, “There is no justification for shelling and Lathicharge on innocent inhabitants. One should not forget that their ancestors have been either massacred in 1947 or have forced to flee to Pakistan, leaving their huge properties here, which were later occupied by people of other communities,” he said.

National Conference leader, Mian Altaf Ahmad also expressed deep anguish over selective demolition drive launched by Jammu Development Authority in the areas. He said, earlier the authorities had also carried out a demolition drive in Sidra and Samba which left many families homeless.

