India should pay attention to police officer’s words: Er Rasheed

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, has said that the announcement by the US to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan should truly be a wakeup call for India, which has usurped the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at gunpoint.

In response to a recent statement made by former Director General of Kashmir Police, K Rajendra Kumar, Engineer Rasheed addressing party workers in Srinagar said that Kumar’s word of advice was like a confession of truth like better late than never.

“Who doesn’t know that K Rajindra Kumar in his tenure as Kashmir police chief claimed on more than one occasions that J&K had been made free of armed struggle, and now his words that withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will have serious consequences on J&K do mean a lot and deserve sincere analysis and attention,” he said.

Kumar while delivering a lecture in Pune advised India to adopt a clear-cut roadmap to tackle the Kashmir issue, saying that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan would have implications in the Valley and the move would embolden the armed resistance in the occupied territory.

“Kumar’s words are a confession of the fact that wars are never won [at gunpoint] be in Afghanistan or in Kashmir. It is natural that if the US has been compelled to leave Afghanistan for whatsoever reasons, everyone who believes in justice would expect its positive implications on Kashmir. It is high time for New Delhi to give up arrogance and false claims and come forward with sincere efforts to resolve a seventy-year-long political dispute which has become a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan.”

Er Rasheed said, in the changing scenario in Afghanistan it would be more difficult for India to deal with the situation in occupied Kashmir without addressing the real issues.

Rasheed added that while K Rajindra’s words were of much significance, Indian Army officers like General Huda and many others had tried their best to convey New Delhi that there was no military solution to the political dispute of Kashmir.

