Indian authorities enforcing graveyard’s peace in IOK: JKLF

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has criticized the Indian authorities for deliberately prolonging the illegal detention of its Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other pro-freedom leaders and activists to enforce graveyard-like peace in the territory.

A JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the party leaders while speaking at a JKLF meeting at Aabi Guzar in Srinagar said, “Prolonging the incarceration of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and others reflects the fact that Delhi wants to enforce peace of graveyard in Kashmir.”

The spokesman further said, “The authorities want to suppress every voice of dissent by military might.” The leaders, according to the JKLF spokesman, said, “The suppression by military and police has touched new heights in Jammu and Kashmir where Indian forces have let loose a reign of fear after turning the territory into a police state.”

“Police resort to tear and pepper smoke shelling, lathi-charge and other oppressive measures and even women protesters are not spared,” the spokesman said. He added that after using brute force, police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik and others and booked them under false charges but on the next day when a magistrate granted them bail, police came up with new concocted charges like “attempt to murder” to prolong their incarceration.,” the statement said.

“Yasin Malik and others, after re-arrest, were presented before a court which remanded them for seven days in police custody. What is more astonishing is that those who used might to suppress a peaceful protest are charging those who became victims of their aggression with acts like “attempt to murder,” the leaders deplored.

“Another JKLF leader, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, is also languishing in police custody since a long time,” they added.

Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested along with Mushtaq Ajmal, Muhammad Hanif Dar, Imtiyaz Ahmed Dar, Imtiaz Ahmed Ganai, Shakir Ahmed Ahangar, Fayaz Ahmed and Basharat Ahmed during a peaceful protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on December 17.

