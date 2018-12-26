Indian police arrest over a dozen youth in IOK

Troops search vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested over a dozen youth including a student in Pulwama and Poonch districts.

The police arrested over a dozen youth from Gangoo, Pirchu, Malikpora, Dalipora, Dangarpora and other places during nocturnal raids in Pulwama district.

These youth as per the police were arrested for taking part in anti-India and pro-freedom demonstrations.

The family members of the youth said that they were innocent. “Their only fault is that they participated in a peaceful procession organized to condemn civilian killings in the district,” said a relative of one of the arrested youth.

On the other hand, Indian troops arrested a 17-year-old student from Mendhar area of Poonch district. The troops also arrested his father, a teacher by profession.

Meanwhile, Indian troops conducted searches of vehicles and passengers at several spots on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Tuesday before allowing them to go ahead. Many commuters near south Kashmir’s Lethpora area said that the men in uniform conducted frisking of travelers and asked them to show their identity cards. “They asked the passengers to come out of the vehicles causing lot of inconvenience to them, especially to the patients visiting different hospitals,” they said.

