Jammu, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian Army soldier shot dead his colleague following a spat with him at an army camp in Doda district.

The 40-year-old havildar Rajesh Dakua was fired upon by his colleague at 4-Rashtriya Rifles headquarters in Bhaderwah.

The injured havildar was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” a senior police officer told media men.

A verbal spat over some issue is the reason behind the havildar’s killing, an Army officer said.

