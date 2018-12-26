Kashmiri student goes missing from college in India

Noida (India), December 26 (KMS): A Kashmiri student from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has gone missing from his college in Noida city of Uttar Pradesh state in India, his family said.

The student, Syed Basit Hassan, went missing on December 13 from a Noida college where he was pursuing BBA for the past two and a half years.

“He was pursuing BBA in Asian School of Business in Noida from last two and a half years. He went missing on December 13, as he didn’t attend the college since then. He was going through college exams and according to the college authorities he had appeared in three papers continuously before December 13,” said Basit’s father, Syed Naseer-ul Hassan.

He said that on December 13 Basit was supposed to appear for fourth paper but he did not attend the college.

“We called him on December 15 but his phone was switched off. We thought he might call us back as he used to do but we didn’t get any response and on December 18, I went to his college where I came to know that he has gone missing,” he said.

Naseer said that they had lodged a missing report in the Noida police station and police post Aloosa in Bandipora.

