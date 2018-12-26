Mushtaq-ul-Islam kept in solitary confinement in Haryana jail

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam has been kept in solitary confinement in a small cell in Jhajjar jail of Haryana in India.

The sources close to Mushtaqul Islam’s family told media in Srinagar that the Hurriyat leader was not even provided with necessary medical facilities. They further said that Kashmiri political detainees were not allowed to meet each other in the jail. Besides, they are provided with poor quality food, which is taking toll on their health.

It is worth mentioning here that the authorities are shifting the Kashmiri political prisoners from the territory’s jails to jails in India to inflict pain both on the inmates as well as their relatives back at home.

