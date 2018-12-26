Police arrest over dozen Kashmiri youth

• India at war with civilian population in IOK

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have unleashed a reign of terror in Pulwama district arresting over a dozen youth in nocturnal raids.

These youth were arrested from Gangoo, Pirchu, Malikpora, Dalipora, Dangarpora and other places of the district. The family members of the youth said that they were innocent and their only fault was that they participated in a peaceful procession organized to condemn civilian killings in the district.

On the other hand, Indian troops arrested a 17-year-old student from Mendhar area of Poonch district. The troops also arrested his father, a teacher by profession.

Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that India had virtually launched a war against the civilian population in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Indian police and paramilitary forces had created havoc in every nook and corner of the territory by arresting the youth in bulk on fabricated charges. However, he pointed out that the past 71 years were witness to the fact that despite resorting to all inhuman tactics, India could not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing struggle for their cherished goal of right to self-determination.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement in Srinagar criticized the Indian authorities for deliberately prolonging the illegal detention of its Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other pro-freedom leaders and activists to enforce graveyard-like peace in the territory.

Media reports have revealed that Illegally-detained Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and other resistance leaders have been kept in solitary confinement in Jhajjar jail of Haryana in India. The reports further said that the leaders were not even provided with necessary medical facilities.

A Kashmiri student from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has gone missing from his college in Noida city of Uttar Pradesh state in India. The student, Syed Basit Hassan, went missing on December 13 from a Noida college where he was pursuing BBA.

An Indian soldier shot his colleague dead following a spat with him at an army camp in Doda district. The 40-year-old havildar Rajesh Dakua was fired upon by his colleague at 4-Rashtriya Rifles headquarters in Bhaderwah. In another incident, a police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Humhama area of Badgam district, today.

