Police officer found dead in Badgam

Srinagar, December 26 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Humhama area of Badgam district on Wednesday.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Hamid was found dead in a hotel room in Humhama.

His family told media that there was no contact with Hamid on phone and they grew anxious and started searching for him. Ultimately they said that they found him dead at the official accommodation.

The officer, a resident of Trikanjan, Baramulla, was posted with Anti Hijacking wing of police at Srinagar airport.

Meanwhile, a senior police official told media that they had taken cognizance of the incident and had started investigation.

