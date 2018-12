Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a local court in Bandipora district has sent the Chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi to judicial remand till 29th of this month.

Inqilabi was on Wednesday produced before the court of Munsif, Sumbal, in Bandipora. The court after hearing the public prosecutor and defense sent him on remand till December 29.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi was arrested from Pulwama on Monday night from a house on the charge of pro-freedom activities.

