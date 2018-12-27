HCBA condemns beating of Kashmiri prisoners in Kathua jail

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has strongly condemned the beating, torturing and ill-treating of the Kashmiri detainees by authorities at Kathua jail in Jammu region.

The Bar Association in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the International Committee of Red Cross as well as a team of lawyers to visit the different jails of the territory and outside to provide them with necessary legal aid and assistance.

It has asked the lawyer team to interact with the prisoners lodged in the Kathua jail and submit the report to the Bar Association and the High Court for further action, the statement added.

Meanwhile, in response to a petition filed by the High Court Bar Association against the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to the jails outside the territory, the Division Bench of the High Court has ordered the authorities to provide information about the detainees to their family members.

