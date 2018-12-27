India not respecting its own judiciary: JKML

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the incarcerated Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Masarrat Aalam Butt was not brought before the court on the scheduled hearing date, yesterday.

Masarrat Aalam But, as directed by the court, was to be presented before the forest court but the authorities didn’t oblige the court order, the JKML Spokesman, Sajjad Ayoubi said in a statement in Srinagar.

“Indian authorities are tarnishing the image of their own judiciary by not respecting its orders. This is the worst form of human rights violation and a glaring example of political vendetta,” Ayoubi said. He said that not presenting Aalam before the court was an attempt to prolong his illegal detention and suppress our freedom movement.

The JKML spokesman appealed to the United Nations, OIC, UN Human Rights Council, International Committee of Red Cross, Amnesty International and other human rights bodies to come forward and take note of the illegal detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

Like this: Like Loading...