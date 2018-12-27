JRL concerned about detainees plight

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership while expressing serious concern over the ruthless treatment meted out to the Kashmiri political prisoners at the hands of Indian jail authorities has asked the international human rights organizations to send their teams to visit the inmates in jails.

The Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the authorities do not produce prisoners before courts on hearing dates in order to prolong their detention. The leaders complained that the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Kathua, Udhampur and Kot Bhalwal jails in Jammu, Tihar jail in Delhi and Jajjar jail in Haryana were kept along with hard core criminals. They said the Kashmiri detainees were deprived of almost all basic facilities including life saving medicines.

Full text of the JRL statement is as follows:

“Srinagar, Dec 27: Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik strongly condemned the ill and inhuman treatment meted out to the political prisoners from Kashmir lodged in Kathua jail stating that many inmates lodged there have been severely thrashed by the jail authorities which is not only unacceptable but against the basic principles of humanity. The Leadership said, similar treatment is given to the political prisoners from Kashmir time and again who are lodged in various jails out of Jammu and Kashmir which is a serious concern and a cause of worry.

In a joint statement issued here, the Leadership said that many ploys are being employed to prolong the detention period of Kashmiri prisoners as they are not even produced before the respective courts on their fixed dates of hearing which is nothing but sheer vendetta.

The leadership said that despite clear-cut directions from the Indian supreme court that prisoners be lodged to the jails closer to their homes, dozens of Kashmiri prisoners were shifted outside the State and are lodged in various parts of India where they are facing extreme suppression in-terms of absence of all the basic facilities guaranteed by the jail manuals.

The Leadership said that the situation is more worse in the jails that include Kathua, Udhampur, Kotbalwal, Delhi, Tihar and other prisons, where Kashmiri inmates are subjected to worst form inhuman behaviour in a brazen violation of basic human rights. The leadership urged the world bodies and international organisations fighting for the prisoner’s justice to visit the jails in Jammu and Kashmir and also various prisons in India where Kashmiri prisoners are lodged and to build pressure on New Delhi to release the inmates who are facing no offence other than the demand for their legitimate right—the right to self-determination.

JRL strongly denounced the massive crackdown launched by the forces across south Kashmir, especially the day-long siege of more than a dozen villages in Awantipore terming it as the ultimate repression. They said that people of all ages were asked to stay out of their homes for hours together in the bone chilling cold while as forces conducted door to door searches in dozens of villages and asked people to face the parade is the worst form of human rights that deserves highest form of condemnation. The leadership said that people of south Kashmir have been left at the mercy of forces who have crossed all limits of oppression to push people into submission.

Commenting on some media reports about existence of some Joint Resistance Centre (JRC) in UK claimed to be the reflection of JRL in Kashmir. JRL has distanced itself from the said centre. While stating that we have neither authorized anybody to form this Centre nor do we know anything about it. JRL said that while we appreciate the role of the Kashmiri diaspora and believe Kashmiris living in any part of the world should act as ambassadors for the Kashmir cause and should be concerned about the happenings in their homeland, but making any forum and attributing it to the leadership without any prior consent or information creates confusion and misunderstanding. JRL said that Kashmiri diaspora is active at their respective places for long period and we wish they all unite by their hearts and minds to put a collective fight against the oppressor at diplomatic front, but it needs a common and collective efforts by everybody after proper deliberations and consent by the leadership on ground.”

