Rights bodies urged to visit IOK detainees

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership while expressing serious concern over the ruthless treatment meted out to the Kashmiri political prisoners at the hands of Indian jail authorities has asked the international human rights organizations to send their teams to visit the inmates in jails.

The Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the authorities do not produce prisoners before courts on hearing dates in order to prolong their detention. The leaders complained that the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Kathua, Udhampur and Kot Bhalwal jails in Jammu, Tihar jail in Delhi and Jajjar jail in Haryana were kept along with hard core criminals. They said the Kashmiri detainees were deprived of almost all basic facilities including life saving medicines.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and the High Court Bar Association in their separate statements demanded of the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and International Committee of Red Cross to send their teams to witness for themselves the plight of Kashmiri detainees lodged in different jails in and outside the occupied territory.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has announced to offer funeral prayers in absentia at Hyderpora Jamia Masjid in Srinagar for the latest victims of Indian state terrorism, tomorrow, after Friday prayers. The APHC in a statement said that a protest march would also be taken out from the mosque against the civilian killings.

A local court in Bandipora has sent the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi to judicial remand till 29th of this month. The authorities failed to produce the incarcerated APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, before the court on the date of hearing.

Hurriyat leaders Bilal Siddiqui and Farida Behanji in their separate statements paid glowing tributes to freedom activist, Khalid Rasheed on his 26th martyrdom anniversary. Khalid Rasheed, who was lodged in Kotbhalwal jai in Jammu, was killed in a fake encounter while being moved to hospital on December 26, 1994.

Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, during his mass contact campaign in several areas of Srinagar asked for settlement of the internationally acknowledged Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Personal Law Board in a statement condemned the ban imposed by the Hindu extremist Uttar Pradesh government on offering Friday prayers at a park Masjid in Noida city. The board termed the act as hatred against the Muslim community.

