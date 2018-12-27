Zafar Butt visits Srinagar areas as part of mass contact drive

Srinagar, December 27 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, continuing the mass contact programme, Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt, today, visited several areas of Srinagar.

While addressing gatherings in Nowgam, Kenhama and Kanipora areas of Srinagar, Zafar Akbar Butt said that Kashmir was an internationally acknowledged dispute, which needed to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat leader said, “It is heart wrenching to see the coffins of our youth on daily basis.”

He urged the international community and world rights bodies to stop acting like mute spectators and play their lives for the mitigation of the sufferings faced by the Kashmir people.

