‘India cannot defeat Kashmiris’ resolve’

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Imtiaz Ahmae Reshi, has said that India cannot defeat the Kashmiris’ resolve as youth are offering huge sacrifices.

Imtiaz Ahmad Reshi addressing people at Pothkah in Sopore said that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in its historical perspective and keeping in view the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

He said the way Pakistan is advocating right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people is a source of encouragement for the Kashmiris. Pakistan and people of Kashmir need to highlight Kashmir dispute at the United Nations, he added. He said peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is in the interest of the entire south Asian region.

Imtiaz Reshi condemned the ongoing spree of arrests and booking political activists under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). He said health condition of the detainees is deteriorating with each passing day. He said authorities want to break people’s resolve but they will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Zafar Akbar Butt in his statement in Srinagar condemned the plight of detainees and described it a matter of serious concern. He said the treatment meted out to Kashmiri political detainees particularly lodged in Jammu jails is inhuman.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in its statement in Srinagar denounced the arrest of innocent Kashmiri youth and termed it frustration of the authorities.

The Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement in Srinagar condemned the continued illegal detention of its Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, and demanded his immediate release along with other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The Peoples Political Front in a statement in Srinagar said killings and arrests by Indian forces cannot weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

