Indian troops martyr youth in Pulwama

Forceful demos against killing spree in IOK

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth, Ashfaq Ahmed Wani, during a cordon and search operation in Karewas Renzipora area of Pulwama district, today.

Massive demonstrations erupted in Pulwama, Awantipora, Islamabad, Shopian and other areas of south Kashmir against the killing of the youth. Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, injuring several persons including a journalist. Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth in his native Koil village in Pulwama district. They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Complete shutdown was observed in most parts of south Kashmir where the occupation authorities suspended mobile internet and train services. The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, strongly denounced the frequent cordon and search operations by Indian troops in south Kashmir, terming the act as a collective punishment.

Meanwhile, forceful demonstrations were held in Hyderpora, Maisuma, Nowhatta, Dargah Hazratbal and other areas of Srinagar against the killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops across the occupied territory. The demonstrations were participated by Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Muhammad Rafiq Awaisi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Rameez Raja, Imtiaz Haider, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Aashiq Hussain and Abdul Rasheed Lone.

Several people including a girl sustained injuries when Indian police and troops subjected peaceful protesters to brute force in Kunzar area of Baramulla district, today. The demonstrators were demanding the whereabouts of a missing youth, Shakir Mushtaq Sheikh.

Former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly and the President of Awami Ittehad Party, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, speaking at the award distribution ceremony of a cricket match at Audoora Langate area of Kupwara district said that India was using sports and education as a tool to divert attention from the Kashmir dispute. He said it is none of the business of Indian Army, police and other agencies to poke their nose and politicize the sports events and use them to defend New Delhi’s weak stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Indian authorities have denied a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, working as Chief Photographer with global news agency Reuters at its Delhi office, entry back into India for alleged violation of visa conditions. Indian Ministry of Home Affairs officials said that McNaughton “violated visa conditions by travelling to restricted and protected areas in Jammu and Kashmir without permission”. McNaughton’s timeline on Instagram shows he was in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2018 and had covered protests following the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua area of Jammu region.

