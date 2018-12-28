Yasin Malik, Dar condole Hamidi Kashmiri’s death with his family

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has expressed profound grief over the demise of an intellectual, writer and teacher Professor Hamidi Kashmiri who passed away the other day.

Muhammad Yasin Malik visited his bereaved family and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

In his address, the JKLF chairman, while paying tributes to the deceased, said that he was an upright man who had a loving and caring heart and love for Kashmir. He recalled late Professor’s courage and passion for standing for truth and the oppressed. He said in 1992, when he (Yasin Malik) started an indefinite hunger strike against Operation Tiger by Indian forces, late professor Hamidi, not caring for his position as vice chancellor, joined protest camp in Srinagar organized to express solidarity with the oppressed.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) led by its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar visited the residence of eminent writer, thinker and educationist, late Hamidi Kashmiri and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family on his demise.

Speaking to the mourners Shabbir Ahmed Dar said that late Hamidi Kashmiri was not only a great educationist but also staunch freedom-lover. He said Hamidi Kashmiri as vice-chancellor of Kashmir University, while protesting against Operation Tiger and Sopore massacre of 6 January 1993, observed one-day fast and expressed solidarity with the protesters against the planned genocide of Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...