Mirwaiz decries cordon and search ops

Says Kashmiris deprived of basic amenities in biting cold

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the frequent cordon and search operations by Indian troops in south Kashmir, terming the act as a collective punishment.

Mirwaiz addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, today, said that it was grossly inhuman on part of the Indian government that even in this severe cold as mercury had dipped to minus 8 degree Celsius, men, women and children were forcibly brought out of their homes during these operations. He demanded that these operations should be immediately stopped.

Criticizing the IOK authorities for depriving people of the basic amenities in biting cold, Mirwaiz said: “It is painful to see people of Kashmir are deprived of the basic amenities at a time when they need it the most.”

“There is an acute shortage of drinking water while as electricity plays hide and seek leaving people in tremendous hardships as mercury plunges to nearly minus eight degree Celsius,” he said.

Instead of going forward, he said, Kashmir was going backwards despite the tall claims of development of all the pro-India politicians who ruled the territory so far.

