Protesters subjected to force in Baramulla, several injured

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, several people including a girl were injured when Indian police and troops used brute force on peaceful protesters in Baramulla district, today.

Hundreds of people including women gathered, today, in the main market of Kunzer in the district to demand the whereabouts of a missing youth, Shakir Mushtaq Sheikh. The Indian forces’ personnel resorted to brute force and fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring many of them. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

Pertinently Shakir Mushtaq Sheikh, a resident of Tuk Batpora in Kunzar, went missing on Thursday after he left his home.

On the other hand, scores of youth with degrees in Kashmiri language held a sit-in protest at Residency Road in Srinagar against the authorities’ failure to recruit teachers so that their decision to make the Kashmiri language a compulsory subject in schools could be implemented. The protesters, under the banner of Kashmir Language Union (KLU), threatened that they would intensify their protests if their demands were not met.

Like this: Like Loading...