Pulitzer prize-winner photojournalist denied re-entry into India

New Delhi, December 28 (KMS): A Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist was denied re-entry into India.

Cathal McNaughton, the chief photographer at wire agency, Reuters’ Delhi office, was sent back from the New Delhi airport after his arrival from an overseas trip.

McNaughton, an Irish national, who won the Pulitzer Prize in May 2018, travelled to Jammu and Kashmir and also reported from the territory.

McNaughton wrote on Instagram, “2018 has been interesting. From winning the Pulitzer to being denied entry back into India. The frigid cold of the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics to the stifling heat of the Asian Games in Jakarta… Over the next few days I’ll be sharing some highlights and lowlights.”

