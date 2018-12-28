Sehrai, JKNF condemn raids, arrests in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has condemned the nocturnal raids and arrests of youth by Indian troops and police in Pulwama district.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said Indian forces’ personnel have wrecked havoc in nook and corner of the territory and arresting the people during raids on false charges thus creating a sense of insecurity among the youth. He said that such coercive measures could not dampen the Kashmiris’ passions for pursuing their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke. New Delhi is pushing Kashmir youth including those pursuing degrees, to the wall, he deplred.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said India continues to ignore the basic reality and ground situation which can be gauged from the fact that highly educated students are quitting their studies and resorting to other means of resistance to fight the worst form of oppression. He said that during raids dozens of innocent youth were arrested from Pulwama. He said that in chilling cold people were dragged from their houses and frisked and paraded in open which was a brazen act of state terrorism.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman said that India had converted occupied Kashmir into a police state and virtually waged a war against the people of the territory. He appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to conduct a thorough visit to all jails of India and the territory to get the firsthand account of the condition of Kashmiri political prisoners and build pressure on India to release all the detainees.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) in a statement in Srinagar denounced the arrest of Hurriyat leaders in false cases and shifting them to far off jails. He said registering a case under “attempt to murder” charges against the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and his associates is highly condemnable.

Referring to the reports about solitary confinement of Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, in a Haryana jail, the spokesman said that the jail authorities were victimizing the Kashmiri prisoners arrested in fake cases to intimidate the entire Kashmiri population.

He said, “JKNF Chairman, Nayeem Khan and all other leaders languishing in different jails are scripting a new history of resistance. Nayeem Khan and other leaders will always be known for their steadfastness in the way of freedom struggle,” he added.

