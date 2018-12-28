Stray bullet killed Pulwama youth: dc, SSP tell HR body

Kashmir only place where bullets fired in air killing people

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a report submitted by the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP of Kupwara before the Human Rights Commission of the territory has said that a youth Fayaz Ahmed Wani of Chew Kalan area of Pulwama was killed after Indian troops fired in self-defence on September 3, 2018.

The official reply came in response to a petition filed by the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo.

The reply submitted by the DC and SSP of Pulwama stated that on September 3, the forces’ personnel launched a cordon and search operation in village Gusoo, Chew Kalan.

“Forces fired teargas shells and a few shots in the air in self-defence. Fayaz Ahmed Wani had taken his cow to a nearby field for grazing and a stray bullet hit him after which he was shifted to SMHS hospital, Srinagar, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the reply reads. It states that the deceased was a layman and was not engaged with any political or non-political organisation.

The petitioner, while mocking the official claims, said Kashmir seems to be the only place in the world where bullets fired in self-defence that too in air result in the killing of innocent people. He urged the Commission to hold a high-level probe into the incident and identify the forces’ personnel involved in the killing an innocent youth.

