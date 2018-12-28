Thousands attend last rites of martyred Pulwama youth

Srinagar, December 28 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people, today, participated in the funeral prayers of a martyred youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth, Ashfaq Ahmed Wani, an MBA degree holder, during a cordon and search operation in Karewas Renzipora area of the district.

An eyewitness said that over ten thousand people participated in the funeral prayers of Ishfaq Wani at his native Koil village in Pulwama district. He said that the mourners raised pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans as the body of Wani was lowered into the grave.

Like this: Like Loading...