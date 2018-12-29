Indian troops martyr 4 more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Protesters subjected to brute force, several injured

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, today.

The troops martyred the youth identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Waseem Akram Wani, Muzamil Nazir Butt and Haris during a cordon and search operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district. The troops also destroyed many residential houses by using explosive material in the area. People took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killings. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering severe clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Several people sustained injuries in the clashes. Some of the critically injured were referred to hospitals in Srinagar. The occupation authorities continued to suspend the internet services in south Kashmir areas.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth were sacrificing their lives for a sacred cause and the people of Kashmir were duty-bound to safeguard these sacrifices with utmost commitment and dedication. Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Zafar Akbar Butt, Farida Bahenji, Muhammad Sharif Sartaj, Muhammad Shafi Lone, Democratic Freedom Party and Muslim League in their statements paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that Indian troops were engaged in a systematic genocide of the Kashmiris.

The Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the torturing of its illegally detained Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, by Indian police at Hajin Police Station in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Samad Inqilabi was arrested by the Indian police from Dogripora area of Pulwama in south Kashmir a few days ago and was later shifted to the Hajin police station.

On the other hand, Indian police is all set to get lethal pepper-ball launching systems and anti-riot gas masks to deal with the anti-India demonstrations in the occupied territory. The police department has floated tenders for seeking technical bid from manufacturers and dealers of these two products.

Former Indian Foreign Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Yashwant Sinha, in an interview in New Delhi said that Government of India was resorting to the use of brute force as a state policy to suppress the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir. He said that India was losing Jammu and Kashmir and was holding on to the territory only due to the fact that its armed forces were there.

Like this: Like Loading...