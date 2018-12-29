Indian troops martyr 4 more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

Protesters subjected to brute force, several injured

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, people took to the streets in the area and staged forceful demonstrations against the killing of the youth. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel. Several people sustained injuries in the clashes, which were going on when this report was filed. Some of the critically injured were referred to hospitals in Srinagar.

Like this: Like Loading...