Physical, mental torture of Samad Inqilabi condemned

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Islami Tanzeem Azadi Jammu and Kashmir has strongly condemned the physical and mental torture of illegally detained party Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and described it the worst kind of human rights violation.

The spokesman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian police had arrested Abdul Samad Inqilabi from Dorgripora, Pulwama, and shifted to Hajin police station. He said Abdul Samad Inqilabi has filed a case against the torture by Hajin police officers in the court of international human rights organization, Amnesty International, and now he is being forced to withdraw the case.

He said on refusal to withdraw the case, the party chairman is being tortured. He said Abdul Samad Inqilabi is on hunger strike from December 27 against the brutalities. He said that India could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through use of such cheap tactics.

The spokesman said relatives are not allowed to meet the party chairman in the police station and appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

