Police to use new lethal pepper-ball launching systems in IOK

Jammu, December 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police is set to get lethal pepper-ball launching systems and anti-riot gas masks to deal with the anti-India demonstrations in the territory.

The police department has floated tenders for seeking technical bid from manufacturers and dealers of these two products.

A pepper-ball launching system, also called a pepper-spray ball projectile, is a frangible projectile containing a powdered chemical that irritates the eyes and nose, like the pepper spray. These lethal projectiles are fired from specially designed ‘forced compliance weapons’ or modified paintball guns.

The anti-riot gas mask is used to protect the user from inhaling airborne pollutants, toxic gases and pepper spray used during the demonstrations. The mask forms a sealed cover over the nose and the mouth, but may also cover the eyes and other vulnerable soft tissues on the face.

