Sehrai condemns use of brute force on civilians in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 29 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has condemned the use of brute force against peaceful protesters in Pulwama where more than a dozen people were seriously injured, today.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said in the name of cordon and search operations common people are deliberately targeted and victimized by the Indian men in uniform. He said innocent people are killed, harassed, tortured and threatened of dire consequences during these operations.

On Yashwant Sinha’s recent interview with a Delhi-based news portal where he said that Indian government had been suppressing the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people by use of brute force, the APHC leader said that Yashwant Sinha’s remarks vindicated Kashmiris’ stance that India was employing every tactic to suppress their just struggle.

He also paid tributes to the martyrs and held stubborn attitude of the Indian authorities responsible for continued bloodshed said that people in the occupied territory were facing the worst kind of state terrorism.

Hailing steadfastness of the Kashmiri people, he said Indian authorities rely on their military might to suppress people’s aspirations and muzzle their voices and the same vandicated by the former finance minister of India, Yashwant Sinha.

He appealed to the United Nations to take cognizance of the gross violations of human rights at the hands of Indian forces in Kashmir. He added the international community must help the Kashmiri people in achieving their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Abdul Subhaan Shah, father of a member of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Ghulam Hassan Shah, and prayed for the departed soul.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat led by Ghulam Mohammad Hurra visited the house of martyred Ashfaq Ahmed Wani and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

