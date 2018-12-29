Use of force is India’s state policy in IOK: Yashwant

New Delhi, December 29 (KMS): Former Indian Foreign Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Yashwant Sinha, has said that Government of India has been suppressing the freedom struggle of the people of occupied Kashmir by the use of brute force.

Yashwant Sinha in an interview with a Delhi-based news portal said that he got this impression after his two visits to occupied Kashmir during which he had a discussion with a senior government functionary on the situation of the territory.

“I was told there is a doctrine state – Machiavelli, Chankaya, Metternich. Everybody has a doctrine of state. So we have a doctrine of state also, and that doctrine is use force to quell any rebellion,” he said without naming the official he met. “So they are using force,” he added.

Yashwant Sinha added, “All the visits I made to Jammu and to the valley, I have travelled around. I was not confined to one place. I told you how the Nepalese hate India. But the hatred in the minds of the people of the valley is far stronger than that in Nepal.”

The former minister also said that the Government of India had “ruined relationship with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the Kashmir valley”.

“After the person in government told me that use of force is a state policy I stood up and told him Nameste,” Sinha said. He decried that “we have made mistake after mistake as for as our policy on Jammu and Kashmir is concerned”.

He said the current Indian government believes only in use of force “to solve problems, not consensus, not democracy, not Insaniyat but sheer use of brutal force to kill as many as you can”. “What happened in Pulwama recently?” he asked, adding, “Do you think that it adds to the glory of Indian state in the minds of the people of Kashmir.”

“We are losing Jammu and Kashmir”, he said. “We have lost. .….We hold on to Jammu and Kashmir only by dint of the fact that we have our armed forces there,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...