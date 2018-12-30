Attempts being made to subvert media in IOK: Editors Guild

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) has expressed serious concern over the attempts being made by the authorities to subvert the media institution in the territory, particularly under the Governor’s administration.

The KEG in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “In fact, there are attempts at weakening the KEG – as the main custodian of the media in Kashmir – if not actually dismantling it. The department has been working overtime, even before the governor’s administration took over, to inflate the stake holding so that KEG’s ideas and suggestion get dumped in the pandemonium of numbers and associations.”

The editors’ body pointed out the double-taxation has been imposed on the media by way of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Media persons believe that the move is part of the Indian government’s plan to rein in the media in occupied Kashmir.

