Attempts to desecrate Srinagar masjid condemned

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, has strongly condemned the attempt to desecrate the Masjid by a group of masked hooligans on Friday.

A statement issued by the Auqaf in Sriangar said that a group of masked elements entered the mosque and rushed to the pulpit when one among them stood atop the pulpit with his shoes on, screaming slogans and creating ruckus. “In the meantime, his associates videotaped it and the video has been put on social media. This clearly indicates that this incident was deliberate and planned,” the statement read.

“It has naturally led to shock outrage and deep resentment among people and deeply hurt their sentiments associated with the mosque,” the statement added.

The statement said: “The Anjuman has taken strong note of this shameful incident and warns those elements or agencies behind this incident that people and Auqaf will not tolerate or allow anyone to violate the sanctity of the mosque and the pulpit at any cost.”

“Jamia Masjid is the spiritual religious and political centre of the people of Kashmir and representative of our collective cultural heritage and any attempt to harm it will be dealt with firmly,” it added.

Like this: Like Loading...