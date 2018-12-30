Blast rocks Jammu bus stand

Jammu, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a low-intensity explosion rocked the General Bus Stand in Jammu last night. The explosive was apparently lobbed to target the police station building in the vicinity.

Police said it is suspected that a grenade was thrown from a moving vehicle to target the police station building, located near the main entrance of the bus stand.

“No casualties were reported in the explosion that occurred around midnight,” the police officials said. Soon after the attack police immediately cordoned off the area and an alert was sounded to track the culprits.

“Special makeshift check posts have been established at all entry points of the winter capital. Vigil has been intensified at the International Border and Line of Control,” th police added.

