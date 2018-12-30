Boy killed after toy bomb goes off in Pulwama

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a young boy was killed in a bomb explosion in Laroo area of Pulwama district.

The boy, Arif Ahmad Dar, 10, son of Abdul Ghani Dar, received grievous injuries when a ball-shaped toy bomb, he was playing with, went off outside his house on Saturday.

Arif was shifted to Pulwama district hospital. Then, he was referred to SMHS hospital, Srinagar, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On July 11 this year, in a similar incident a boy was killed while three others sustained injuries when a mysterious device they were playing with in their courtyard went off at Meemender Shopian.

