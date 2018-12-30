Glowing tributes paid to Pulwama four martyrs

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the four Kashmir youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

The troops martyred the youth identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Waseem Akram Wani, Muzamil Nazir Butt and Haris during a cordon and search operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district, yesterday.

The spokesman of the Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said sacrifices of youth are giving a new impetus to the ongoing struggle. He said India wants to push the youth to wall but it cannot break the resolve of people of Kashmir by military might.

He condemned indiscriminate firing by Indian forces on protestors. “On one hand our youth are being killed brutality and on the other we are not even allowed to mourn their departure,” he deplored.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Sajjad Ayoubi in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyrs, said Kashmir has been turned into a death valley. He said a high-level delegation of JKML led by its General Secretary, Muhammad Rafiq Ganaie visited Ruhmoo, Trechoo and Tikan in Pulwama and participated in the funeral prayers.

Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement paid rich tributes to those martyred in Rajpora area of Pulwama district. The party condemned the use of force on unarmed civilians resulting in injuries to more than a dozen persons.

