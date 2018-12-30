India’s arrogance behind human tragedy in IOK

Pulwama shuts for second day against killings

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India’s arrogance of power and its unrealistic approach towards the Kashmir dispute is the sole reason for the unending human tragedy in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar referred to the recent interview of former Indian Finance and Foreign Minister, Yeshwant Sinha, and said that India had always seen the Kashmir dispute through the prism of military might and ignored the emotions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Yeshwant Sinha had said that the use of force to quell uprising in Kashmir was the state policy of India and that New Delhi was holding on Jammu and Kashmir by the dint of military might. Gilani said that Sinha’s assertions had vindicated their stand that New Delhi under the toxic influence of power and might had failed to accept the truth in Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement expressed resentment over the arrest of party activist Master Ali Mohammad along with his son during a nocturnal raid by Indian police at his residence at Hajin in Bandipora district.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district for the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of four youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of the district, yesterday. All shops and other commercial establishments were closed while the traffic was off the roads.

A10-year-old boy, Arif Ahmad Dar, was killed when a ball-shaped toy bomb, he was playing with, went off outside his house in Laroo area of Pulwama district.

A court in Bandipora has sent illegally detained Chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi to judicial remand in Central Jail, Srinagar, till 4th of January, next year.

In Birmingham, speakers at a conference on Kashmir appealed to the United Nations, European Union and all global human rights organizations to persuade India to stop arrest and harassment of political leaders, activists and their sympathizers by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. The conference was organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and Europe in Birmingham and was addressed by British and European parliamentarians and leaders of Kashmiri community including Muhammad Ghalib, Fahim Kayani and Altaf Ahmad Butt.

