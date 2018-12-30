Inqilabi sent on 7-day judicial remand

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a court in Bandipora has sent illegally detained Chairman of Islamic Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi to judicial remand till January 4.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi, who was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon against torture by police at a local police station, broke his fast on the advice of judge who offered him a glass of water in the court room.

The court sent him to seven days judicial remand and ordered that he should be shifted to Central Jail, Srinagar, and should be provided all medical facilities.

As he was produced in the court, he said that police tortured him and his beard was pulled and threatened to eliminate.

He also informed the judge that he was on hunger strike since Thursday afternoon in protest against the torture.

