Kashmir conference in UK denounces arrest, harassment in IOK

Birmingham, December 30 (KMS): Speakers at a conference on Kashmir have appealed to the United Nations, European Union (EU) and all global human rights organizations to persuade India to stop arrest and harassment of political leaders, activists and their sympathizers at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The conference, “Kashmir, The Case of Freedom”, was organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and Europe in Birmingham. A resolution unanimously passed on the occasion termed the harassment of political leaders and activists as a serious infringement on UN conventions and international protocols on peaceful political activities and struggle.

The conference also condemned the harassment of the families of political workers and other social and non-governmental organizations by the Indian forces in a bid to stop them from demanding the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The participants deplored denial of travel documents to political leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. This conference demanded an end to the censorship imposed on media by the Indian government and frequent shut downs of internet services to stop people from taking to social media to voice their feelings.

The participants expressed heartfelt condolences with the family members of all those Kashmiri political leaders and activists who fell victim to the savagery of Indian troops over the past three decades while carrying out their political activities in occupied Kashmir.

Those who addressed the conference included Muhammad Ghalib, Fahim Kayani, MEP Wajid Khan, MEP Julie Ward, MEP Sajjad Karim, MP Stephenson, MEP Julie Cooper, Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmad Butt and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami leader Habibur Rehman Afaqi.

Altaf Ahmad Butt on the occasion thanked Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and Europe for organising the conference on Kashmir. He said Kashmir dispute is neither any territorial conflict nor a border dispute, but a humanitarian issue concerning the future of twenty million people of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that Jammu and Kashmir was a long pending issue waiting for the final dispensation in accordance with the agreed UN resolutions.

