Multiple rounds of funerals held for martyred youth

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the youth in their ancestral villages in Pulwama district. Four youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area of the district, yesterday.

Multiple rounds of funerals were held for the martyred youth as a sea of people defying restrictions had turned up to participate in their last rites. The villages reverberated with vociferous pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

The martyrs identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Waseem Akram Wani, Muzamil Nazir Butt and Haris were buried amid tears and sobs.

