Nazir Gilani condemns continued killings by Indian forces in IOK

Islamabad, December 30 (KMS): The President of Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights, Dr Syed Nazir Gilani has strongly condemned the continued killings by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and has demanded of the world powers to take action against Indian brutalities.

Dr Nazir Gilani in a letter addressed to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said, Indian forces used gun powder to blow up a residential house in village Bon Hajin in Rajpora area of District Pulwama on Saturday 29th December 2018 and killed 3 Kashmiris.

“We have been updating the OHCHR in Geneva and the office of the UN Secretary General in New York that Indian forces currently stationed in Indian controlled part of Kashmir (occupied), have profiled the Kashmiri youth into five categories to be killed. Blood money is paid for each killing in the designated category. Any Kashmiri Muslim living in the Valley could be killed and in connivance with the Indian forces and local police, could be placed in one of the five categories to claim the reward.”

“Modi government has a doctrine of state to use force to quell uprising in J&K and it involves using brutal force to kill as many as they can and to hold on to Jammu and Kashmir by dint of the armed forces stationed there.”

“Indian soldiers, allowed to operate with no holds barred under a State Doctrine to use brutal force to kill as many as possible, does not remain an issue of violation of Human Rights and violation of 7 restraints. It is surfacing as genocide and constitutes a war crime,” the letter added.

