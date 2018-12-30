Pulwama shuts on second day to mourn youths’ killings

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown was observed in Pulwama district for the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of four youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation, yesterday.

The troops martyred the youth identified as Muzamil Nabi Dar, Waseem Akram Wani, Muzamil Nazir Butt and Haris during a cordon and search operation at Hanjin Payeen in Rajpora area of the district, yesterday.

Reports said all shops and other commercial establishments were closed in the district while public transport is off the roads.

They said that forces had been deployed at various places in Pulwama to prevent any protests.

Reports said that people from different areas visited the residence of the martyred youth to offer condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

Like this: Like Loading...