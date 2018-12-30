Repressive measures being used to punish people: Sehrai

Srinagar, December 30 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed concern over the midnight raid and arrest of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat activist, Master Ali Mohammad and his son of Hajin and said the repressive measures are being used to punish the innocent people.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar said the authorities have enforced graveyard-like silence in Kashmir. He said the authorities are putting Hurriyat leaders and activists behind the bars and imposing curbs on their political activities.

He said the continued illegal detention of political leaders and activists exposed the real face of the authorities. He termed such illegal detentions as political vendetta and the sheer frustration on part of the authorities.

Ashraf Sehrai expressed concern over the death of a 10-year-old boy, Arif Ahmad Dar in a mysterious blast at Gadoora area of Pulwama district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the directives of party Chairman, Ashraf Sehrai, a delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat comprising Shah Mohammad Wali, Mufti Abdul Ahad, Syed Zahoor-ul-Haq Gilani and Imtiyaz Haider visited the house of martyred Ishfaq Yousuf Wani of Koil Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Hurriyat leader and the Chairperson of Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja visited the house of martyred Arif Ahmad Ganai in Pulwama and condoled with the bereaved family.

