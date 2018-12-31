Blast victim boy laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans

Srinagar, December 31 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a mysterious blast was laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans at the local martyrs’ graveyard at Larew in Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

Arif Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Ghani, was fatally injured after he was fiddling with some explosive material in an orchard at Gadoora village of Pulwama district. Soon after the blast, he was shifted to District Hospital, Pulwama. He was referred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Family members said the incident took place when Arif along with his father was grazing cattle in a field at Gudoora village.

Eyewitnesses said that thousands of people from different areas of south Kashmir offered his funeral prayers.

Amid pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans, Arif was buried in the Martyrs’ Graveyard.

