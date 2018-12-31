Concern expressed over continued HR abuses by forces in IOK

Birmingham, December 30 (KMS): Central leaders of Tehreek-e-Kashmir, Muhammad Ghalib, Faheem Kiani and Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Vice Chairman Altaf Ahmad Butt have expressed serious concern over the continued gross human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The leaders addressing a news conference at a local hotel in Birmingham said that Indian forces were destroying and vandalizing houses, properties and household goods of the people and harassing the inmates under black laws in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam, Budgam, Kupwara, Bandipore and Baramulla districts.

They said world must put pressure on India to stop using pallet guns in Kashmir stop slapping draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on political prisoners and should send its teams to Kashmir to assess the ground situation and human rights abuses.

The leaders also denounced the continued illegal detention and house detention of resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Faroq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Zafar Akbar Butt and other Hurriyat leaders and activists. They also condemned the illegal detention of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her aides, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen languishing in infamous Tihar Jail, New Delhi in India and demanded their immediate release. They demanded repeal of draconian laws and withdrawal of Indian forces from occupied Kashmir.

Muhammad Ghalib, Faheem Kiani and Altaf Butt urged India to stop misleading the international community and advised it to accept the ground reality and aspirations of the people of Kashmir instead of continuing with its policy of obduracy in the territory.

They also demanded release of Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam Butt, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Aiyaz Akbar, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and Qazi Yasir languishing in Tihar Jail in New Delhi and other different prisons in Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...